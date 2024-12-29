UN worker successfully evacuated from Yemen after being injured

(MENAFN) An wounded employee of the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) was safely left Yemen on Friday after an assault on the Sana’a airport, in line with the World Health Organization (WHO).



"Today we managed to evacuate our WFP (World Food Programme) UNHAS colleague who was in yesterday’s attack on Sana’a airport in Yemen. We are now in Jordan, where he will receive further medical treatment," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.



The individual was part of a UN duty discussing the freedom of seized individuals in Yemen. Tedros stated appreciation to the UNHAS crew for their fast replay and dedication under challenging situations.



"Deepest gratitude to the UNHAS team for their service and swift evacuation from Yemen, where we were on a UN mission to negotiate for the release of detained colleagues. Attacks on civilians and humanitarians must stop, everywhere," he stressed.



MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038655