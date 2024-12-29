Diabetes Qatar Concludes 'Al Bawasil Children With Diabetes Camp'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 25th Al Bawasil Children with Diabetes Camp, organized by Diabetes Qatar, a member of Qatar Foundation, recently came to a close. The closing ceremony featured a presentation showcasing the various activities conducted during the camp, which was subsequently followed by a performance from a children's theatre.

The participants then presented traditional performances from their countries, and commemorative shields were exchanged.

The camp, which aims to empower children with diabetes, lasted for six days. This year, 60 children aged seven to eleven from 13 countries participated, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Libya, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, Egypt, Oman, and Algeria.

Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of the Diabetes Qatar , stated:“Through our experience over the past 25 years in organizing diabetes camps, we have observed how these camps boost the confidence of children and their parents, developing self-care skills. The camp included educational workshops on diabetes management, nutrition, oral health, and sports activities. These were interactive, allowing children to exchange experiences and enjoy entertainment while receiving gifts.”

Dr. Al Hamaq added,“I hope we have achieved our goal of equipping the children with the necessary skills to learn the best ways to manage their diabetes, enabling them to apply the necessary steps and methods to deal with daily fluctuations in blood sugar levels and make appropriate decisions while maintaining the healthy lifestyle they were trained in during the camp week.”

The first Bawsil Camp was inaugurated in January 1999, and it became a global camp in 2013 after being endorsed by the International Diabetes Federation, due to the camp's educational and awareness services for children living with diabetes, which are worthy of benefiting children with diabetes worldwide. Over the years, the camp has accumulated valuable experience, making it one of the largest and most important events on the regional diabetes management map.