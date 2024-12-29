Cold Wave Grips North India! IMD Predicts Heavy Snowfall At THESE Places Today Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , the minimum temperature in Delhi has dropped to 12 degrees Celsius, with a thin layer of fog covering the national capital on Sunday.

Cold Wave Warnings:

Himachal Pradesh: Cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions are very likely in some parts on December 30th and 31st. Cold-wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets from December 29th to January 1st.

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions are expected from 29th December to 3rd January.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Rajasthan: Cold wave conditions are expected on December 30th and 31st.

Also Read: Cold wave in Delhi? Incessant rainfall intensifies biting cold, IMD expects more showers in NCR

A Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lay over north Pakistan & neighbourhood. Under the influence of these systems:

An induced cyclonic circulation is positioned over South Haryana, with a trough in westerlies extending from North Punjab to Gujarat, passing through the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over South Haryana and Rajasthan. Additionally, a trough in easterlies runs from the southeast Arabian Sea to North Konkan at lower tropospheric levels.





Western Himalayan Region: Two fresh Western Disturbances are expected to affect the region from the 1st to the 6th of January 2025. Light rainfall/snowfall is anticipated during this period.

In a post on X, IMD said,“Recent Satellite imagery detected fog layer over South Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, west and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, southwest Bihar, west Jharkhand, north chhattisgrah and east Gujarat.”