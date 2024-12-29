Brace For A Cold Start To 2025: IMD Issues Fog Alert, Predicts Low Temperatures In North India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has issued heavy fog warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in its daily bulletin on December 29.“Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan during 28th-30th December,” it said.

A yellow warning for fog has also been issued for Delhi-NCR.

| Cold wave grips North India! IMD predicts heavy snowfall at THESE places today Brace for a cold start to 2025

Further, it has in the bulletin predicted cold wave conditions in isolated spots of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from December 30 to January 2.

For December 31, IMD said,“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely in a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh; cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan. Ground Frost likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh.”

“Dense fog likely in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in night/morning hours. Cold wave conditions likely in a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on January 1,” it said.

Further adding,“On January 2, cold wave conditions likely in a few pockets of Punjab, Haryana.”

| Anand Mahindra hails Humpy Koneru's chess win, 'Indian queen rules the board...' Delhi Minimum Temperature

On December 29, IMD reported that the national capital recorded minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius - six notches above the winter season average. Further, maximum temperature through the day is expected to be around 16 degrees C, it added.

After a day of rain , for Sunday the Met Department predicts mostly clear skies today.

On December 28, Delhi recorded 41.2 mm of rainfall - the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, as per IMD data. It added that the highest-ever single-day December rainfall in Delhi was recorded on December 3, 1923, at 75.7 mm.