At Least 94 Dead In Passenger Plane Crash In S. Korea's Muan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- A passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames after going off the runway and hitting a wall at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan on Sunday, killing at least 94 people and likely leaving all but two dead, authorities said as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The accident happened at 9:07 a.m. (0007 GMT), when the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway while landing and collided with a fence wall at Muan International Airport in Muan county, South Jeolla Province, about 288 km southwest of Seoul.

Except the two rescued from the accident, all the missing people are presumed to have been killed, firefighting authorities said, adding that they were switching to search operations to recover bodies.

The authorities confirmed 85 deaths from the accident so far. "After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low," a firefighting agency official was quoting as saying.

"The aircraft has almost completely been destroyed, and it is difficult to identify the deceased," the official said.

One passenger and one crew member, both women, were rescued shortly after the accident and were being treated at a hospital in Mokpo.

A total of 181, including six crew members, were aboard the plane that was returning from Bangkok. Most of the passengers were Koreans, except for two Thai nationals.

The plane skidded along the ground, crashing into a concrete wall before exploding and becoming engulfed in flames.

Officials believe the landing gear failure, possibly due to a bird strike, may have cause the accident. They began an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok arrived at the crash site around noon, instructing officials to make all-out efforts for search operations. The presidential office convened an emergency meeting of top secretaries earlier in the day to discuss government responses to the accident. (end)

