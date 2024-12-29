DSF’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS SET TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH A DAZZLING LINE-UP OF EPIC CONCERTS AND EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- houseofcomms)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 December 2024: In its fourth week, the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) continues its monumental celebration of three decades of spectacular experiences, endless excitement, and awe-inspiring adventures in every corner of the city until 12 January 2025. The 30th anniversary delivers on its promise to be the most memorable edition yet, with a specially curated programme to welcome the New Year in extraordinary style.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF brings the city together to bid farewell to 2024 and ring in 2025 with an action-packed line-up of exhilarating A-list concerts, irresistible shopping deals, incredible raffles, free daily fireworks and twice-daily drone shows, world-class gastronomy, and all-round iconic and out-of-this-world citywide experiences.



With every corner of the city brimming with excitement, DSF’s fourth week promises a spectacular start to the New Year and a celebration of Dubai like no other.



BRAND NEW THIS WEEK



Sharqiat Choir in Concert

● Date: 28 December 2024

● Location: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: As part of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall presented by talabat, Sharqiat Choir will put together a unique performance of Arabic traditional and modern songs with the use of their enchanting voices and melodies, at 9pm.



NYE: Mahmoud El Esseily

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: As part of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall presented by talabat, Festival Bay will celebrate New Year’s Eve with an unforgettable concert by Mahmoud El Esseily, bringing electrifying energy to the heart of Dubai. This concert will be a ticketed event, with tickets up for purchase on Platinumlist.



New Year’s Eve at Burj Park

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: Burj Park

● About: The world will gather to witness the iconic Burj Khalifa light up in spectacular fashion to welcome 2025. A stunning fireworks display will illuminate the skies above Downtown Dubai, accompanied by a breathtaking light and music show. Guests at the Emaar New Year’s Eve celebration at Burj Park can enjoy front-row views of the 828-meter-tall architectural marvel as it dazzles with brilliance, from 12pm onwards.



New Year’s Eve at Global Village

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: Global Village

● About: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular journey across seven time zones in one location, starting at 8pm. Global Village lights up with dazzling fireworks, a live DJ, cultural shows, and non-stop entertainment. from 4pm to 3am.



NYE: Lionel Richie

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: Atlantis, The Palm

● About: Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable celebration featuring global music legend Lionel Richie from 6pm. The evening will dazzle with one of the city’s most stunning fireworks displays, complemented by a Broadway-inspired theme that brings theatrical performances, roaming entertainment, and vibrant decor to life. Guests can also indulge in a lavish buffet.



NYE at Barasti: Nicky Romero live

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: Barasti Beach

● About: Barasti Beach will welcome 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by world-renowned DJ Nicky Romero, who will bring his electrifying beats to Dubai Marina's glittering shoreline starting at 8pm, along with fire dancers, stilt walkers and a dazzling laser show.



NYE: Joel Corry live at Zero Gravity

● Date: 31 December 2024

● Location: Zero Gravity

● About: Zero Gravity’s NYE Beach Festival will offer a spectacular setting to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with DJ Joel Corry. Set against the glittering backdrop of Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina’s skyline, the festival invites guests to soak up the sun starting at 12pm, catch the final sunset of the year, and dance into the new year as fireworks light up the sky.



Festive Season at City Walk

● Date: 31 December 2024 and 1 January 2025

● Location: City Walk

● About: Residents and visitors at City Walk can ring in the New Year with live performances from Lexi Band on 31 December and 1 January from 8pm onwards. Nasma will bring the excitement on 31 December from 9pm onwards, with captivating songs in English, French, Latin, Italian, Turkish, and Russian. Guests can also experience the LED Christmas tree at the fountain and delectable restaurant options.



DSF Auto Season

● Date: 1 – 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: DSF Auto Season will rev up excitement with a celebration of all things automotive, featuring an electrifying line-up of events across Dubai. This season’s activations will showcase the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry, along with thrilling competitions, unique experiences, parades, and engaging meetups.



e& MOTB

● Date: 3 – 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Design District, Concrete Slab

● About: The 12th edition of e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, will return as part of DSF’s 30th anniversary celebrations, with a bold neo-vintage theme that blends 1950s nostalgia with future trends. With free entrance and free parking, visitors can immerse themselves in an unparalleled mix of shopping, incredible food pop ups, and entertainment in a vibrant outdoor setting. Not-to-be-missed, the opening night of the highly anticipated 12th edition will be headlined by show-stopping performances by Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January, set against a backdrop of breathtaking attractions and thrilling activations. Plus, explore a world of exclusive experiences with over 50 brand-new on trend retail vendors, 25 fresh foodie pop ups and new-to-Dubai eateries, the latest beauty trends from global powerhouses, live entertainment every single day, and much more.



RETURNING WEEKLY FAVOURITES



DSF Fireworks

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: As DSF reaches its midway point, breathtaking firework displays continue to light up Dubai’s skies. Every night at 9pm until 12 January, Dubai Festival City Mall hosts a spectacular show sponsored by Al Zarooni Group, while Hatta’s serene landscapes dazzle with mesmerizing fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm until 5 January, creating unforgettable moments of celebration. An awe-inspiring and spectacular New Year’s Eve show will take place on 31 December 2024 to ring in 2025 in style.



DSF Drone Shows

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

● About: DSF and Emarat present an all NEW breathtaking drone show with over 1,000 drones celebrating Dubai’s legacy and future. Held twice daily at 8pm and 10pm, with the exception of 31 December 2024 when the shows will be held at 9pm and 11pm, over iconic oceanfront locations of Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. The new show theme pays a dynamic tribute to Dubai, blending tradition with modernity and showcasing the city’s iconic landmarks by combining powerful beats, cutting-edge sound, and stunning 2D and 3D formations. On 11 January at 8 PM, a spectacular firework-drone show will light up the sky, seamlessly blending dazzling pyrotechnics with a breathtaking skydiving stunt, guaranteed to leave spectators in awe.



Dubai Lights

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Hatta, and City Walk

● About: Continuing to offer an unmissable, reimagined experience in the fourth week of DSF, Dubai Lights are transforming the city into an artistic wonderland, celebrating the five elements – Water, Air, Fire, Energy and Connection. These innovative and immersive displays create countless Insta-worthy moments, inviting everyone to explore and marvel at the brilliance lighting up Dubai’s nights.



CanteenX

● Date: Until 31 December 2024

● Location: Mushrif Park, Gate 1

● About: CanteenX is delivering an exciting Adventure Expedition theme where food meets fun at four distinct zones, Savoury Freej Zone, Bliss Treats Zone, Matcha Mania Zone and Kiddie Kingdom. Running daily from 4pm to midnight (and until 1am on weekends), this vibrant outdoor food festival features new F&B delights from Mitzumami, Montauk, and Kaak w Smsm, alongside exclusive menus crafted by top local talent. Visitors can explore hands-on workshops, take their pick from fun family activities, enjoy captivating Oud performances, witness weekend appearances by Modesh and Dana, and shop from homegrown retailers.



DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: Throughout the season, DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by talabat, delivers a vibrant line-up of activities and entertainment, including an exceptional live concert Hams Fikri on 4 January 2025 and Ibrahim Al Sultan on 11 January 2025. A special ticketed performance on New Year’s Eve from Mahmoud El Esseily will ring in the New Year in style, with tickets available on Platinumlist. Families can enjoy lively performances by beloved characters like Modesh & Dana, a special meet and greet with Blippi, Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean and Strawberry Shortcake, while food lovers indulge in innovative concepts such as SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M’OSHI. Visitors can experience the twice-daily, brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in dazzling fireworks by Al Zarooni Group.



Live X Factor Shows

● Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

● Location: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: The world-renowned X Factor Live Show, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, brings its electrifying energy to Dubai. Every Sunday from 10:30pm, audiences can witness the magic of live television as exceptional talents take the stage with show-stopping performances, leading up to the grand finale set to take place on 12 January 2025.



DSF x Hatta

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: Hatta Wadi Hub becomes the ultimate outdoor winter retreat this season, offering a perfect blend of nature and adventure in Dubai’s ideal weather. Open daily, it features thrilling activities like ziplining through scenic landscapes, kayaking on tranquil waters, and enjoying live music and spectacular weekend fireworks under the stars. Plus delicious food options promise unforgettable experiences for all.



The Uncommon x DSF

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Al Marmoom

● About: The Uncommon x DSF turns the Al Marmoom desert landscape into a creative and tranquil retreat, open daily from 4pm to 12am. Guests can enjoy stunning light displays by Dubai Lights, cosy firepits, a mirror maze, and family-friendly activities like an arcade and play area. Weekends feature outdoor cinema nights, live oud performances, and seasonal dishes by the lake with hot cocoa. Foodies can also indulge in a seasonal menu specially curated by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa or savour delicious flavours from BBQ Box.



GameQuest Express

● Date: Until 29 December 2024

● Location: Ibn Battuta Mall

● About: GameQuest Express promises an electrifying daily gaming adventure for all ages, running from 2pm to 10pm at Ibn Battuta Mall’s Persian Court, where participants will snag daily prizes and compete to win 30 dazzling gold coins. Packed with free-to-play zones, exciting tournaments, and interactive experiences, it offers endless fun, from high-octane racing simulators to immersive VR escapades and beloved console classics.



DSF 30th Anniversary Competition

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Website

● About: Residents and visitors across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering their details on the DSF website.



DSF Raffles

● Date: 27 December 2024 – 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: With DSF, everyone will have the chance to win big this season, with an incredible array of daily rewards, grand raffles, mega prize draws, and unmatched retail promotions. From ENOC’s daily prizes of up to AED 10,000 to the DSF Mega Raffle and Majid Al Futtaim’s Biggest Prize of the Year, the excitement will be non-stop. Highlights include Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group’s 1.5 million dirhams in gold raffle, DSMG’s Shop, Spin, and Win promotion, and 30 DSF Golden Ticket prizes worth AED 300,000, making this season a true celebration of dreams and surprises.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





