Blepharoplasty Definition by Dr. Ania Buigues Llull, Ophthalmologist, Barraquer Eye Hospital Dubai

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Blepharoplasty Definition

Dr. Ania Buigues Llull, Ophthalmologist, Barraquer Eye Hospital Dubai

Blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that corrects defects, deformities, and disfigurations of the eyelids. It can also improve their appearance by removing or repositioning excess skin, fat, and muscle around the eyes.



Description of the Procedure



The procedure typically involves:



1. Preparation: Marking incision lines based on the patient’s anatomy and desired results.





2. Anesthesia: Local anesthesia with sedation or general anesthesia is administered.





3. Incision: For the upper eyelid, incisions are made along the natural crease ; for the lower eyelid, incisions can be made below the lash line or inside the eyelid (transconjunctival approach).

With this kind of incisions we avoid any visible scar after the procedure.



4. Tissue Removal or Adjustment: Excess skin, fat, or muscle is removed or repositioned. Nowadays in many patients we prefer to relocate tissues with procedures like fat transposition or muscle liftings, in order to correct hollow areas under the eyes or lift tissues like the eyebrow or lateral canthus.





5. Closure: Incisions are closed with sutures or skin adhesives.







Purposes of Blepharoplasty



To improve vision impaired by drooping upper eyelids.



To correct sleepy eyes or facial tired appearance, reducing puffiness and sagging in the upper and lower eyelids for a more youthful appearance.





To correct deformities or damage caused by trauma or medical conditions like cancer.



To improve symmetry and contour around the eyes, we personalize every blepharoplasty procedure to keep a natural appearance.





Common Post-Surgery Complications



Swelling and bruising is normal after any procedure and usually improves during the first 1 or 2 weeks



Dry eyes or excessive tearing.



Scarring or visible incision lines.



Temporary blurred or double vision.



Difficulty closing the eyes completely.







Anesthesia Risks



Allergic reactions.



Breathing difficulties during the procedure.



Cardiovascular complications (e.g., arrhythmias).



Prolonged grogginess or nausea after surgery.





Impact of Poor Surgical Technique . this is not a poor surgical technique. Hypo or hypercorrections or asymmetries are always possible even with a thorough surgical technique as the eyelids are a dinamic structure with many muscles. When the surgeon has a good knowledge of all this muscles functions,you can reduce the risk of complications like ectropion, entropion, lagophthalmos or hypo/hypercorrections. That’s why a oculoplastic surgeon who is a ophthalmology doctor specialized in plastic surgery arround the eyes, has the best knowledge of all eyelids anatomical structures and their function. The main function of the eyelids is to protect the eyes, and we have to take care of this during a blepharoplasty procedure



Uneven eyelids or asymmetry.



Overcorrection or undercorrection.



Ectropion (outward turning of the lower eyelid).



Lagophthalmos (inability to fully close the eyelids).





Warning Signs Post-Surgery



Persistent or worsening swelling and redness (could indicate infection).



Severe pain unresponsive to medication.



Vision changes or loss.



Excessive bleeding or discharge.



Causes of Scarring or Uneven Eyelids



Scarring: Can occur due to improper healing, genetic or special medical conditions. Mitigation includes skilled surgical technique, proper wound care, and avoiding smoking.



Uneven Eyelids: May result from asymmetrical tissue removal or healing differences. Precise preoperative planning and experienced surgeons help minimize risks.





Demographic Factors Increasing Risks



Age: Older patients may have slower healing and thinner skin.



Skin Type: Darker skin tones may have a higher risk of hyperpigmentation or keloid scars.



Health Conditions: Diabetes, bleeding disorders, or autoimmune diseases can impair healing and increase complications.







---



Psychological Impact of Unsatisfactory Results



Dissatisfaction with appearance may lead to depression, anxiety, or lowered self-esteem.



Unrealistic expectations can exacerbate feelings of disappointment.



Pre-Surgical Measures to Reduce Risks



Choose a board-certified and experienced surgeon.



Discuss medical history, medications, and lifestyle factors thoroughly.



Avoid smoking and certain medications (e.g., blood thinners) before surgery.



Have a clear understanding of realistic outcomes.



Options for Corrective Procedures



Revision surgery to address asymmetry or overcorrection.



Non-surgical interventions like laser treatments for scarring or pigmentation.



Physical therapy for eyelid mobility issues.





Importance of Realistic Expectations



Unrealistic expectations can lead to dissatisfaction, even with technically successful results.



A thorough consultation and understanding of the procedure's limitations help align expectations with achievable outcomes.

Dr. Ania Buigues Llull

Ophthalmologist

Barraquer Eye Hospital Dubai



MENAFN29122024004613010418ID1109038467