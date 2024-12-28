Trinidad And Tobago Finance Minister Presentation At The 17Th Global Forum Plenary Meeting In Asunción, Paraguay

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PARAGUAY / TRINIDAD – Colm Imbert, of finance, brought remarks (via presentation ) at the 17th Global Forum Plenary Meeting in Asunción, Paraguay, in November of 2024.

The Plenary meeting brought together high-level representatives from jurisdictions, international organizations, civil society, and academia. This diverse participation enriched the discussions and presented various perspectives on existing and emerging issues related to international tax cooperation and exchange of information.

The 17th Global Forum Plenary provided substantial benefits to Trinidad and Tobago, enhancing its credibility and reputation on a global scale. By actively participating in international tax standards, the country positioned itself as a transparent and responsible financial jurisdiction, vital for fostering foreign investment.

Compliance with these global standards helped mitigate the risks associated with being listed as a non-cooperative tax jurisdiction, supporting economic growth and stability. Engaging in these efforts strengthened domestic tax systems and improved the ability to mobilize resources for public services, contributing to the nation's overall development. Participation in the plenary reinforced the country's commitment to tax compliance and advanced its standing within the international community.

The post Trinidad and Tobago finance minister presentation at the 17th Global Forum Plenary Meeting in Asunción, Paraguay appeared first on Caribbean News Global .