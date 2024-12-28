Russian Propaganda Telegram Channels Blocked In Europe Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Telegram channels of several Russian propaganda outlets have become inaccessible to users in Europe.

That is according to DW , Ukrinform reports.

On Saturday, December 28, users in various European countries attempting to access the channels of propagandist outlets - including the news agency RIA Novosti, publications Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, as well as TV channels Russia Today, Russia 1, One, and NTV - receive a message stating:“This channel is unavailable because it violated local laws.”

Users in Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, and France have reported encountering these restrictions. According to RIA Novosti, its channel is also inaccessible in Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Italy.

The bans align with the European Union's decision in mid-May 2024 to prohibit the broadcasting of four Russia-linked media outlets. The EU Council stated that these outlets promote and sustain Russian propaganda and its war against Ukraine.

The banned entities include RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, and the Czech-based internet portal Voice of Europe, linked to Viktor Medvedchuk.

All these propagandist media are under direct or indirect control of the Russian Federation's leadership.

The EU Council clarified that the measures do not prevent affected media outlets and their staff from operating within the EU, except for broadcasting activities.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Telegram recently blocked new channels created by allies of Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, who fled to Russia, just hours after deactivating their previous channels.