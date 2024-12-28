Football Fans Create Sensational Atmosphere In The Gulf Cup Competitions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Faisal Al-Khmailee KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Amid a sensational atmosphere, the fans wave the flags and chant for their teams in the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26). They often call players' names encouraging them to excel on the pitch in the encounters against the foes. (end) fr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.