Football Fans Create Sensational Atmosphere In The Gulf Cup Competitions
Date
12/28/2024 3:05:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Faisal Al-Khmailee
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Amid a sensational atmosphere, the football fans wave the flags and chant for their teams in the Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
They often call players' names encouraging them to excel on the pitch in the encounters against the foes. (end)
