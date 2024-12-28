GCC Chief Voices Utmost Condemnation Of Occupation's Attack On Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday expressed utter denunciation of the Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

Targeting medical centers and hospitals is a dangerous escalation that will aggravate the Palestinians' plights in Gaza and the other Palestinian territories, Al-Budaiwi stated, calling for an immediate international intervention to stop such breaches.

Such practices do not only deepen the humanitarian crises, but also constitute explicit violation of the international charters that guarantee safety of the civilians and medical facilities during strifes, Al-Budaiwi added.

He also called for supporting the medical sector in Gaza, condition of which has turned catastrophic due to these attacks. (end)

