Libyan Official Says Discussed Energy, Migration With New Syria Leader

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Damascus: A senior official from Libya's UN-recognised met Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday and discussed issues including relations, and migration.

"We expressed our full support for the Syrian authorities in the success of the important transitional phase," Libyan of State for Communication and Affairs Walid Ellafi told reporters after the meeting.

"We emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation... particularly on security and military issues," he said, while they also discussed cooperation "related to energy and trade" and "illegal immigration".

Syrians fleeing civil war since 2011 and seeking a better life have often travelled to Libya in search of work or passage across the Mediterranean on flimsy boats towards Europe.

Ellafi said they also discussed "the importance of raising diplomatic representation between the two countries".

"Today the charge d'affaires attended the meeting with me and we are seeking a permanent ambassador," he added.

Power in Libya is divided between the UN-recognised government based in the capital Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar who also controls the south.

Representatives of Haftar's rival administration in March 2020 opened a diplomatic mission in Damascus.

Before that, Libya had not had any representation in Damascus since 2012, the year after the fall and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

It was not immediately clear whether the charge d'affaires had been appointed since Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions toppled president Bashar al-Assad on December 8 after a lightning offensive.

Damascus's new authorities have received envoys from across the Middle East and beyond since taking control as countries look to establish contact with Sharaa's administration.