Three Held In Gurugram For Demanding Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Businessman

Gurugram, Dec 29 (IANS) The Gurugram have arrested three criminals for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ravi of Gurugram, Mohit Kumar, and Amit, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they received a complaint on December 25.

The complainant told the police that on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, a WhatsApp caller had demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if the complainant failed to meet his demand.

Out of fear, the complainant gave them Rs 5 lakh.

Later, the accused trio called again on December 18 demanding more money from the complainant and threatening to kill him.

Based on the businessman's complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram.

During the police investigation, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, Incharge Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, nabbed all the accused on December 27.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused Ravi was known as the complainant.

During this time, accused Ravi felt the complainant had a lot of money.

Later, the accused, along with his other accomplices, hatched a plan to extort money from the complainant.

The accused have been sent to a two-day police remand for further questioning and recovery of extorted money.

The investigation is underway.