Nitish Kumar A Mere Figurehead, Decisions Being Made By Others: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has sharply criticised Chief Nitish Kumar's leadership, raising questions about governance and decision-making in the state.

The RJD leader accused Nitish Kumar of being a mere figurehead, with actual decisions being made by retired bureaucrats and a few leaders based in Patna and Delhi.

This allegation implies that the CM is not in full control of the government, which could have serious implications for governance and public trust.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar who went for Yatra (journey) in Bihar but did not interact with the public or media. Yadav also highlighted the CM's lack of engagement in the Bihar Assembly and his non-responsiveness to opposition letters.

“Nitish Kumar did not personally respond to a letter from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; instead, Sanjay Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP of JD(U), replied. Why Nitish Kumar, as the head of the state government, did not personally address a correspondence involving a former CM,” Yadav asked.

"What kind of Chief Minister is Nitish Kumar?" he questioned, adding that "administrative anarchy" prevails in Bihar, with governance being controlled by a group indifferent to public welfare.

By highlighting specific instances, such as the Kejriwal letter, Yadav is attempting to frame Nitish Kumar as disengaged and ineffectual, which could become a recurring theme in political debates.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the ruling NDA government for multiple paper leaks within just one year, indicating a systemic failure in conducting fair and transparent examinations.

“Why only the examination conducted at the Bapu examination centre in Patna was cancelled when complaints were reported from other centres as well,” he asked.

He implied that the decision was insufficient and arbitrary, potentially ignoring irregularities at other locations.

Yadav is using this issue to highlight lapses under the NDA government, describing it as a failure to ensure fairness in an essential aspect of public service recruitment.