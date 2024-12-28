South Korea: Thousands Gather Outside Busan Lawmaker's Office To Demand Yoon's Ouster

(MENAFN- IANS) Busan, Dec 28 (IANS) Thousands of people in South Korea gathered outside ruling party Park Soo-young's office on Saturday to demand President Yoon Suk Yeol's ouster over his brief imposition of martial law.

The rally began around 11 a.m. when around 30 people headed to Park's office in the southeastern city of Busan to demand he state his position on Yoon's 'insurrection.'

Park, who heads the ruling People Power Party (PPP)'s Busan chapter, was having a weekly meeting at his office with civil petitioners.

Police were called to the scene as the number of grew rapidly, leading to a standoff between the sides starting around noon and lasting until shortly after 8 p.m.

Organisers of the rally estimated the number of people gathered at around 5,000, while Park's office put the number at around 1,700, Yonhap news agency reported.

The standoff ended with a meeting between leaders of the rally and Park.

"Actions using physical force and violence to put pressure on and threaten parliamentary activities must stop immediately," Park Soo-min, a PPP spokesperson, said in a statement.

"We will demand accountability from the forces that used the citizens of Busan for political purposes."

Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people also gathered in downtown Seoul to rally for or against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the wake of his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Police estimated 35,000 people took part in anti-Yoon rallies near Gyeongbok Palace as of 5:10 p.m., though organisers put the number at over 500,000.

K-pop music blared through loudspeakers as protesters dressed in thick winter gear waved light sticks and chanted, "Immediately arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

Some called on the Constitutional Court to remove him from office while others demanded the dissolution of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP).

Lee Jae-Myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was reported to have visited the site.

Just 1 km away, near Gwanghwamun Station, Yoon's supporters held their own rally.

"Impeachment is invalid," read a sign held up by a protester. "Arrest Lee Jae-myung," another read.

PPP Yoon Sang-hyun made an appearance and addressed the supporters from the stage.

"We failed to stop the impeachment motion against our own party President. I apologise to our honourable patriot citizens," he said before bowing on his knees.

Police said around 35,000 people gathered at the rally as of 5:10 p.m., while organisers claimed the number was close to 3 lakh.