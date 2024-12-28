Official Baku Emphasizes NATO Partnership And Humanitarian Demining Efforts
12/28/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in its 2024
annual press release, highlighted the ongoing importance of the
Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, emphasizing continued political
dialogue, practical cooperation, and mutual visits,
Azernews reports.
The press release noted:
“Multilateral and bilateral foreign policy activities on
military-political issues have continued throughout the year. 2024
was also marked by the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession
to the Partnership for Peace Framework Document, and a series of
events were organized.”
In addition to its NATO collaboration, Azerbaijan has
prioritized addressing the issue of landmines, which continues to
affect the country. The ministry underscored efforts to raise
global awareness about large-scale humanitarian demining operations
and attract international assistance.
“To this end, Azerbaijan has been diplomatically active in
bilateral and multilateral formats and has continued its dialogue
with international organizations, including the UN, UNESCO, the
European Union, NATO, and a number of countries, on ways to
cooperate in eliminating the mine problem in our country.”
The annual international conference on humanitarian mine action
in Baku has further strengthened Azerbaijan's role in global
demining efforts.
“On May 30-31, the 3rd international conference on 'Reducing the
Environmental Impact of Mines: Mobilizing Resources for a Safe and
Green Future' was held in the cities of Zangilan and Baku, jointly
organized by Azerbaijan and the UN.”
