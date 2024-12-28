Official Baku Emphasizes NATO Partnership And Humanitarian Demining Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in its 2024 annual press release, highlighted the ongoing importance of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, emphasizing continued political dialogue, practical cooperation, and mutual visits, Azernews reports.

The press release noted:

“Multilateral and bilateral foreign policy activities on military-political issues have continued throughout the year. 2024 was also marked by the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to the Partnership for Peace Framework Document, and a series of events were organized.”

In addition to its NATO collaboration, Azerbaijan has prioritized addressing the issue of landmines, which continues to affect the country. The ministry underscored efforts to raise global awareness about large-scale humanitarian demining operations and attract international assistance.

“To this end, Azerbaijan has been diplomatically active in bilateral and multilateral formats and has continued its dialogue with international organizations, including the UN, UNESCO, the European Union, NATO, and a number of countries, on ways to cooperate in eliminating the mine problem in our country.”

The annual international conference on humanitarian mine action in Baku has further strengthened Azerbaijan's role in global demining efforts.

“On May 30-31, the 3rd international conference on 'Reducing the Environmental Impact of Mines: Mobilizing Resources for a Safe and Green Future' was held in the cities of Zangilan and Baku, jointly organized by Azerbaijan and the UN.”