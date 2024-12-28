Six Civilians Including Minors Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders fired artillery at Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring three people including two children.

According to Ukrinform, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

"Russian invading forces struck Bilozerka with artillery. Three people are known to have been injured, including two children – a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both of whom sustained blast and head injuries, as well as concussions. The boy also has a shrapnel wound to his forehead," the regional chief wrote.

He noted that the children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Additionally, following the attack, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his neck and is receiving necessary medical assistance.

Later, Prokudin added that three women, who were inside a house at the moment of the strike, were also injured. Two of the injured women, aged 43 and 62, were diagnosed with blast and head injuries, as well as concussions. Another local woman suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. She was taken to the hospital.

As reported earlier, today in Dnipro district of Kherson, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring a man.