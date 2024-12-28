President Putin Apologises To Azerbaijani President Over AZAL Plane Crash
Date
12/28/2024 8:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone
call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
on December 28, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
During the phone conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed his
apologies for the tragic incident that occurred on December 25 when
a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which was
flying on the Baku-Grozny route, was subjected to physical and
technical external interference in Russian airspace, and expressed
his deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved
ones of those who died in this accident, and wished a speedy
recovery to those injured.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that the passenger plane of
Azerbaijan Airlines was subjected to external physical and
technical interference while in Russian airspace and completely
lost control, was diverted to the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, and
was able to make an emergency landing only thanks to the bravery
and professionalism of the pilots. The head of state emphasized
that the presence of numerous holes in the fuselage of the plane,
the injuries of passengers and crew members by foreign particles
that penetrated the deck of the plane while still in the air, and
the statements of the surviving flight attendants and passengers in
this regard establish the fact of external physical and technical
interference.
During the conversation, the heads of state discussed a serious
and thorough investigation of all the details of this tragedy and
the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.
President Ilham Aliyev said that, at the suggestion of the
Azerbaijani side, a team of international experts was formed to
thoroughly investigate the causes of this accident, and this team
has already begun its activities.
The heads of state also emphasized that the investigation
process initiated into the tragedy will be conducted in a fully
transparent manner and the public will be informed on a regular
basis.
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.