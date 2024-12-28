Wagons Of Train Supplying Logistics To Russian Forces Destroyed In Moscow Region Ukraine's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 27, an explosion in Russia's Moscow region destroyed wagons of a freight train that were used to logistics for the Russian forces.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine reported this on .

On December 27, at 1:00, an explosion occurred at Voskresensk railway station in Moscow region, destroying wagons of a freight train. Russia used these wagons to supply logistics for its army.

The scale of the damage is being determined.

"Judging by the intensity of Russian propaganda, which, in an attempt to hide the aftermath of the explosion, lies about the supposed absence of a fire at the Voskresensk railway depot, the fear of the Kremlin's leaders regarding internal resistance to Putin's regime and the loss of control within the country is seriously growing," the Ukrainian defense intelligence emphasized.

