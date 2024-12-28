Border Clashes Between Afghanistan And Pakistan: 19 Pakistani Soldiers Killed

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Defense of the has confirmed clashes at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The ministry stated that they had attacked“the centers and hideouts of evil elements and their supporters” who were allegedly organizing and planning on Afghanistan. However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defense has not provided any casualty figures.

So far, Pakistani officials have not commented on the incident.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 28, the Ministry of Defense of the Taliban wrote:“Several points beyond the so-called border line, where the centers and hideouts of these evil elements and their supporters were located-who were organizing and coordinating attacks on Afghanistan-were targeted as an act of retaliation from the southeast of the country.”

The Taliban's intelligence-affiliated newspaper, Al-Marsad, reported that the clashes took place in the Dand Patan area of Paktia and Ali Shir in Khost, with high casualties.

According to sources cited by Radio Free (Radio Hurriyat), at least 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes.

These skirmishes followed a Pakistani airstrike on Paktika province.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman, stated that at least 46 people were killed in the Pakistani airstrikes on Paktika on Tuesday evening. According to Mujahid, Pakistan bombed four points in the Bermal district of Paktika province, with most of the casualties being women and children.

The confirmation of border clashes and airstrikes between Afghanistan and Pakistan further escalates the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries.

Both the Afghanistan and Pakistan, along with international organizations, must work towards de-escalating tensions, addressing the root causes of cross-border militancy, and ensuring the protection of civilians in these border areas.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram