President Ilham Aliyev Declares 2025 As Year Of Constitution And Sovereignty
Date
12/28/2024 6:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree
declaring 2025 the“Year of the constitution and Sovereignty” in
the country, Azernews reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.