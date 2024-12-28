Kazakh President Orders Comprehensive Investigation Into Aktau Plane Crash
Date
12/28/2024 5:15:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed the
government commission and the General Prosecutor's Office, in
coordination with other relevant authorities, to conduct a thorough
and impartial investigation into the crash of the passenger plane
near Aktau, Azernews reports.
According to Kazakh media, President Tokayev also instructed the
government commission to extend full medical and psychological
support to foreign nationals affected by the incident, while
prioritizing assistance to the families of Kazakh citizens who lost
their lives.
Highlighting the need to combat misinformation, the president
stressed the importance of preventing the spread of provocative or
fake news related to the crash. He further emphasized the necessity
of scrutinizing aviation safety standards across Kazakhstan to
ensure compliance and prevent similar incidents in the future.
During the meeting, updates were provided by Deputy Prime
Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov,
National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbaev, Minister of
Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister of Health Akmaral
Alnazarova.
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.