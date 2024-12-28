Kazakh President Orders Comprehensive Investigation Into Aktau Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed the government commission and the General Prosecutor's Office, in coordination with other relevant authorities, to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the crash of the passenger plane near Aktau, Azernews reports.

According to Kazakh media, President Tokayev also instructed the government commission to extend full medical and psychological support to foreign nationals affected by the incident, while prioritizing assistance to the families of Kazakh citizens who lost their lives.

Highlighting the need to combat misinformation, the president stressed the importance of preventing the spread of provocative or fake news related to the crash. He further emphasized the necessity of scrutinizing aviation safety standards across Kazakhstan to ensure compliance and prevent similar incidents in the future.

During the meeting, updates were provided by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbaev, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova.