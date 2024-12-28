KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Eight Cents To USD 75.19 Pb
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by eight cents to USD 75.19 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 75.27 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
At the global level, the brent crude rose by 91 cents to USD 74.17 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 98 cents to USD 70.60 pb. (end)
