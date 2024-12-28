KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Eight Cents To USD 75.19 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by eight cents to USD 75.19 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 75.27 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

At the global level, the rose by 91 cents to USD 74.17 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 98 cents to USD 70.60 pb. (end)

km











MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109037150