INIR Member Institutions Convene On Network's First Anniversary

Nicolas Monti, Co-Founder and Director General of France's Observatoire de l'Immigration et de la Démographie (OID);

Eric Ruark, Director of Research at NumbersUSA;

Yonatan Jakubowicz, Founder of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center (IIPC);

Viktor Marsai, Director of Hungary's Migration Research Institute (MRI); and Mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

The were held on November 20-21. The first one, on economic and fiscal impacts, was organized by OID and held in an auditorium at France's National Assembly. The second, on asylum reform and co-sponsored by OID and the Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels, was held in the Luxembourg Palace, home of the French Senate. Both conferences also included many other scholars and practitioners from France, the UK, the Netherlands, and Greece.

About INIR

International Network for Immigration Research is a collaboration of research centers which examine both the benefits and challenges of immigration. INIR members are independent but share the bedrock principle that sovereign nations have the right to pursue and enforce their chosen immigration policies, based on the preferences of their own societies rather than an ideologically driven humanitarian agenda.

INIR publishes the semi-annual journal Limen , as well as occasional papers by members.

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform – chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan – NumbersUSA continues to advocate for immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

