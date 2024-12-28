Founder Shares Unforgettable Lessons After Spending $1 Million On A Domain Name

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VPN

CEO Michael Gargiulo recently shared invaluable insights with Entrepreneur on the unforgettable lessons he learned while spending $1 million to acquire the premium domain VPN.

Gargiulo's journey to acquiring VPN wasn't just about landing a high-value web address. In the Entrepreneur

article titled

"5 Unforgettable Lessons I Learned Spending $1 Million on a Domain Name" , Gargiulo emphasizes the long-term value a premium domain brings to brand trust, visibility, and scalability.

Investing in a Domain: More Than Just a Name

Gargiulo's $1 million purchase of VPN was more than a simple transaction-it was an investment in the future of his business and the value of owning a recognizable, exact-match domain. "The right domain can change everything for a brand. It immediately creates trust and credibility with customers, and it sets your company apart from the competition," said Gargiulo.

In the article, he shares five critical lessons learned during his experience, including the importance of patience, timing, and the negotiating power of a premium domain. "A domain isn't just a digital asset-it's a business strategy. Acquiring VPN helped us stand out in the crowded cybersecurity market and continues to drive our success."

Brand Trust and Global Recognition

Since acquiring VPN, Gargiulo has expanded his company's mission to help hundreds of millions of people secure a private internet experience. The premium domain has played a pivotal role in building trust with customers, partners, and investors. "A premium domain acts as an instant signal of authority," Gargiulo noted. "It makes a lasting impression, and in today's fast-moving digital world, that's invaluable."

A Vision for the Future

Gargiulo's vision for VPN extends beyond the domain. With a mission to provide a secure internet experience for one billion people by 2030 , VPN is at the forefront of internet privacy, security, and premium domain brokerage. Gargiulo's experience acquiring VPN has equipped him with unique insights into the premium domain marketplace, helping businesses recognize the value of digital branding in today's world.

In addition, Gargiulo also contributed to the Entrepreneur article

"Getting a Divorce With a Six-Figure Domain Portfolio" , where he shares insights on the unique challenges of managing and valuing a high-profile domain portfolio in complex personal and financial situations.

About VPN

VPN is a global leader in internet security and premium domain brokerage, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, businesses, and individuals protect their brands and secure their online presence. With a $1 million domain name and a mission to serve one billion people by 2030, VPN is at the cutting edge of internet privacy, security, and digital branding.

