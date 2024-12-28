INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS NIGHT BRINGS CELEBRITIES AND DIGNITARIES OUT TO CELEBRATE HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS AROUND THE WORLD ON DECEMBER 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This 8th Annual International Holocaust Survivors Night, The Claims Brings Together Celebrities, Leaders And Dignitaries As Well As Fellow Survivors From More Than A Dozen Countries To Honor Holocaust Survivors Around The World.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) announced today that the 8th annual International Holocaust Survivors Night (IHSN) will be held globally – and virtually – on the fifth night of Chanukah, Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This year's event is co-hosted by journalist and NBC News Chief Chuck Todd and Claims Conference EVP Greg Schneider . The theme for the virtual event is "hope," focusing on how Holocaust survivors have inspired the world with their strength, resilience and hope – an inspiration the world desperately needs. Celebrity greetings include messages from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Barbra Streisand, Billy Crystal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Rob Reiner, Steve Guttenberg, Adam Arkin, Tony Dokoupil, Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell, Tovah Feldshuh and

social media influencer Montana Tucker and the anchors of

the TODAY Show on NBC . Participants in the event will be entertained by a musical performance from singers, including Grammy and Tony Award winner Barry Manilow and Sabine Fischmann .

Dignitaries participating include: German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz ; German Finance Minister, Jörg Kukies ; U.S. State Department Advisor on Holocaust issues, Chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat ; U.S. State Department Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, Ellen Germain ; as well as Holocaust Envoys Lord Eric Pickles from the U.K., and Deborah Lyons from Canada; Anne Frank House Executive Director, Ronald Leopold ; Holocaust institution leaders including Yad Vashem Chairman, Dani Dayan ; U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Director, Sara J. Bloomfield; President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – a Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City, Jack Kliger ; Director of Mémorial de la Shoah, Jacques Fredj; and General Director of Fondation pour la Memoire de la Shoah, Philippe Allouche.

The virtual event also will feature messages of remembrance from Holocaust survivors from more than a dozen countries, including, Chairperson of the Center Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, Ambassador Colette Avital ; famed Nazi hunter, Serge Klarsfeld ; Executive Vice President, World Federation of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Descendants, Max Arpels Lezer ; and others.

Gideon Taylor, President of the Claims Conference,

said, "This year with a focus on hope we are so pleased to be able to celebrate Holocaust survivors who serve as a beacon of hope to the world – showing through their living example strength and resilience and empowering all of us to reach for the light even during the darkest of times. There is no better time to do this than during Chanukah, the festival of lights."

Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated, "The fact that you, the survivors of the Holocaust, help us here by sharing your life stories with us fills me with profound gratitude and humility. You experienced unfathomable horror and suffering. You fought with inconceivable strength to survive. We shall be forever in your debt."

International Holocaust Survivors Night started in 2017 as the only date on the calendar celebrating Holocaust survivors and honoring them for their sacrifice and continued contributions to the world. Every year, the event ends with an official menorah lighting in honor of Holocaust survivors at the Kotel in Israel. Initial ceremonies were held in Israel, the United States and in Germany. In subsequent years, the celebration has gone virtual and grown to include participants from more than 15 countries across six continents.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference , said, "Holocaust survivors are a light for the world, shining brightly with hope and possibility.

These heroes who endured the worst that the world could impose on them, not only survived but went on to rebuild their lives and show humankind the meaning of strength and bravery. Their work and their commitment to humanity not only inspires us, it reminds us that hope is the light that leads us all out of the darkness. For that, we honor them today with this special celebration and every day with our gratitude and adoration."

Other notable moments slated for this year's event include

Heidi Argent , a Holocaust survivor from the U.K. who recalled when she was abandoned by all but one of her friends as a Jewish child during the Holocaust, a conversation with that childhood friend inspired her with hope during some of her darkest days, a sentiment she still carries with her, and

Jona Laks , Holocaust survivor and Mengele twin from Israel who reminds us all to lean into hope.

The virtual celebration will include performances and greetings from around the globe and will be streamed with captions in three languages: English, Hebrew and Russian. The event will conclude with a video stream of the candle lighting at the Kotel in Israel in honor of Holocaust survivors. Anyone in the world can view the event for free. To join thousands of survivors, caretakers, family and friends, please click the link below on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 p.m. Israel time: Claimscon/SurvivorsNight2024

Additionally, communities are encouraged to honor survivors locally during this year's International Holocaust Survivors Night by lighting your own candles with them, sharing pictures and videos across all social media platforms using the hashtag #IHSN2024.

For more information, please visit:

