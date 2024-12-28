Stora Enso Oyj: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (26 December 2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STORA ENSO OYJ RELEASE 27 December 2024 at 16:00 EET HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification

pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Act from BlackRock, Inc on 27 December 2024. On 26 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.76% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.27% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.04% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

Below 5%

shares Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Securites lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights



Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,664,079 A shares and 612,955,908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Stora Enso

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

