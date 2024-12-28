Exodus Adventure Travels Announces Special New Year Offer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The start of a new year is the perfect time to dream big and plan experiences that will resonate for a lifetime," said Jason Gray, director of marketing at Exodus Adventure Travels. "Active travel opens our minds to new perspectives, cultures, and ways of life, whether it's hiking through breathtaking landscapes, immersing in vibrant cultures, or discovering hidden corners of the world. This special $350 off offer is an invitation to turn dreams into reality, set out on unforgettable adventures and create treasured memories."

Whether you dream of hiking the trails of Patagonia, cycling the scenic trails of Vietnam or the Mediterranean Coast, seeing vibrant wildlife on a safari, or discovering the cultural treasures of Italy, Exodus Adventure Travels offers bucket-list experiences for every kind of adventurer.

Sample adventures include:



The Amalfi Coast : Explore one of the world's most beautiful coastlines on this eight-day adventure, featuring the Path of Gods trail and a visit to Pompeii, starting at $1,975 per person.

Hiking the Island of Madeira : Stunning, volcanic, wild and diverse, Madeira is a haven for hikers. Explore this Portuguese island gem on an eight-day guided adventure, starting at

$1,900 per person.

The Inca Trail : Experience South America's most celebrated walking route and visit the ruins of Machu Picchu on an eight-day trek that starts at $1,550 per person.

Highlights of Morocco :

From the Sahara Desert to the Atlas Mountains, this 15-day guided journey immerses travelers in Morocco's vibrant culture starting at $1,520 per person. Kenya Safari Adventure :

Witness Africa's iconic wildlife on an eight-day safari through the Masai Mara and Amboseli National Park, for $3,575 per person.

As an added benefit to book during this special sale, Exodus Adventure Travels is partnering with Priority Pass to offer Exodus travelers a complimentary year membership and access to more than 1,600 airport lounges worldwide.

Known for unparalleled expertise, small-group guided experiences and sustainable practices, Exodus delivers adventures that inspire and enrich. Take advantage of this exclusive offer and start the year with a journey that will leave a lasting impression-2025 is waiting for you to explore it.

This special offer ends January 20, 2025. For more details about the 2,025 trips on sale and this

New Year travel offer , visit ExodusTravels , call 844.317.2596 or contact your travel agent. Use code HNY2025. T&Cs apply and trips are available while quantities last.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable hiking , cycling , cultural and wildlife journeys with expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place for all types individuals including solo travelers , couples and even private groups .

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's adventures visit

ExodusTravels , or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

Exodus Adventure Travels