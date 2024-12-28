عربي


Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BMR Insurance


12/28/2024 4:06:42 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the Acquisition of
Tustin, California-based Murray Gardner Insurance Agency Inc., dba BMR Insurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BMR Insurance is a retail insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients primarily across Southern California. Gary Arch and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"BMR Insurance has a culture like our own and will expand our retail brokerage capabilities in Southern California," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Gary and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:

Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]



630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

