Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BMR Insurance
Date
12/28/2024 4:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the Acquisition of
Tustin, California-based Murray Gardner Insurance Agency Inc., dba BMR Insurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BMR Insurance is a retail insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients primarily across Southern California. Gary Arch and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.
"BMR Insurance has a culture like our own and will expand our retail brokerage capabilities in Southern California," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Gary and his associates to Gallagher."
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
|
Investors:
|
Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations
|
|
|
Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager
|
|
630-285-3661/ [email protected]
|
|
|
630-285-5946/ [email protected]
SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28122024003732001241ID1109036803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.