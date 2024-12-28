In-Depth Analysis Of BGM Group: Innovating Pharmaceuticals And Insurance Through AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BGM Group Ltd. (Stock Code: BGM) has successfully acquired Rongshu and Xinbao Company, both subsidiaries of AIX Corp. (Stock Code: AIFU), in a transaction valued at approximately $140 million. This presents substantial opportunities for BGM Group's AI-driven insurance business.

1. Building an Efficient Equity Structure to Enhance Synergies

With the completion of this acquisition, AIFU will officially become a shareholder of BGM Group. Under the astute leadership of CEO Mr. Xin Chen, Rongshu Technology and Xinbao Investment Company will work collaboratively to fully harness and unlock BGM Group's growth potential.

Mr. Xin Chen, an outstanding graduate in computer AI from the National University of Singapore, brings a strong technical background and innovative spirit to the table, successfully integrating AI technology into traditional pharmaceutical operations. This integration has created a unique niche for BGM Group in smart insurance solutions, providing a significant competitive advantage.

On one hand, BGM Group is not only expanding its insurance revenue through AIFU but will also leverage the Duxiaobao data platform to achieve global expansion of its health-focused initiatives. On the other hand, with the backing of substantial shareholder AIFU's capital and the management expertise of CEO Mr. Xin Chen, BGM Group has laid a solid foundation for growth in both technology and capital markets.

2. Governance Structure: Transitioning from Traditional Business to Diversified Development

The governance framework of BGM Group is undergoing a positive transformation, shifting from traditional sales management to cross-industry collaboration. By planning the acquisition of the Duxiaobao platform-developed in partnership with AIFU and Baidu-this governance structure optimizes internal resource allocation while providing strong support for future business expansion.

3. Business Structure & Fundamentals: Dual-Engine Driven Performance Growth

(a) AI Insurance Brokerage: Disrupting Traditional Sales Models Historically

BGM Group has been a global company focused on pharmaceuticals and chemicals, but its diversified investment strategy has opened doors to emerging markets. The planned acquisition of Duxiaobao, an AI insurance platform developed by AIFU and Baidu, aims to revolutionize the insurance industry through big data analytics and artificial intelligence.

(b) Customized Solutions: Aligning with Industry Trends



With Duxiaobao's technological capabilities and market potential, BGM Group is poised to become a leader in the AI insurance sector. Duxiaobao, a platform based on big data and AI technology, offers precise underwriting and personalized services to clients. Compared to the traditional insurance model that relies heavily on human sales, Duxiaobao's intelligent technology not only improves efficiency but also reduces operational costs, thereby disrupting conventional sales approaches. This innovation has the potential to achieve geometric increases in client numbers, establishing technological barriers and brand advantages within the insurance industry.

(c)

Health and Wellness Business: Seizing Opportunities in the Silver Economy

As the global population ages, the health and wellness sector is experiencing rapid growth. BGM Group plans to integrate its resources into this market, offering services such as anti-aging genetic management and medical diagnostic support. This strategy meets the rising demand for high-quality health services and opens new revenue channels for the company.

The combination of health and wellness initiatives with AI insurance creates a unique competitive advantage for BGM Group. By leveraging technological collaboration, the group can provide clients with comprehensive solutions that cover the entire lifecycle of insurance and health management, thereby enhancing client retention and brand value.

Conclusion: Undervalued Market Capitalization and Growth Potential

BGM Group's stock price has experienced significant volatility in recent times. On December 2, 2024, the company's share price surged by 13.49%. This increase reflected a shift in market sentiment and investor expectations regarding the company's future endeavors.

Currently, BGM Group's market capitalization remains significantly undervalued in the secondary market. As a company that is actively expanding its AI insurance and health and wellness businesses, its true potential has yet to be fully reflected in its stock price.

SOURCE BGM Group Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED