Pixie Dust Technologies Announces Debt Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, (the "Company"), a Japanese company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced its new debt financing. New debt financing

On December 27, 2024, Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") reached an agreement with Suzuyo Group Finance Co., Ltd. (the "Lender") to obtain new debt financing (the "New Debt") in the amount of 1.5 billion yen. Below is an outline of terms and conditions of New Debt.

Loan Amount 1,500,000,000 yen Use of funds General working capital Borrowing Date December 27, 2024 Maturity Date March 14, 2025 Principal Repayment Method Pay in a lump sum on the Maturity Date Interest Rate 1.03% per annum

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "aim," "objective," "goal," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the strength of the economy, changes to the market for securities, the effects of inflation and its associated impact on prevailing interest rates, political or financial instability, and other factors which are set forth in the Company's prospectus that forms a part of the Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-272476), as amended, and in all filings with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing thereof (including, without limitation, the Company's most recent annual report filed under cover of Form 20-F). The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED