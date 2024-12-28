Fangzhou Inc. Honored As An Outstanding Innovation Firm By Yangcheng Evening News

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc.

("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions,

was honored as an "Outstanding Innovation Firm" at

the "Precision Engineering: 2024 Pioneers Gala" held by Yangcheng

Evening News on December 13th. Fangzhou garnered recognition for its significant milestones in 2024, including a successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its role in spearheading the ongoing digital transformation of China's healthcare sector.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked, "We are thrilled to receive this award from Yangcheng Evening News as an 'Outstanding Innovation Firm'. Adhering to our corporate mission of 'Better Health for All', we will continue to cultivate a bold vision for the future of the Internet healthcare sector."

2024 has been a significant year in Fangzhou's development journey. Following its IPO in July 2024, the Company received commendation from the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government for its contributions in advancing the digital transformation of the healthcare industry and enhancing public health. In October, Fangzhou was featured on the 2024 Guangdong "AI Catalyst" Enterprise Billboard at the 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Conference. More recently, the Company launched its " AI Agent Solution" in November 2024 in partnership with Tencent Healthcare and Baidu Health, providing more efficient access to healthcare information and analysis for both consumers and healthcare professionals.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit .

About Yangcheng

Evening News

Yangcheng Evening News, first published in October 1957, was among the first broadly distributed evening newspapers established after the founding of People's Republic of China. Produced in Guangzhou as the flagship publication of the Yangcheng Evening News Group, the newspaper has built a strong reputation for its critical and independent perspective, delivering engaging news coverage on a variety of topics that resonate with people's daily lives.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations

Email: [email protected]



Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

