Stora Enso Oyj: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (25 December 2024)


12/28/2024 4:06:26 AM

STORA ENSO OYJ stock exchange RELEASE 27 December 2024 at 09:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification
pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 27 December 2024.

On 25 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.76% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.27% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.04% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009005961

37,609,170
shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.76% shares Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

37,609,170 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.76% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)

N/A

N/A

Physical

596,930 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securites lent

N7A

N/A

Physical

1,036,720 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.13% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

563,510 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B

2,197,160 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.27% shares

Below 5% voting rights


Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,664,079 A shares and 612,955,908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Stora Enso

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

