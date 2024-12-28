Ganzin Unveils Revolutionary AURORA IIS Eye-Tracking Solution At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The NPU, with an ultra-compact size of just 2.3 x 5.6 mm, is purpose-built for AI/AR glasses, and VR headsets. The accompanying eye sensors measure a mere 1.6 x 1.6 x 2.3 mm, while the IR LEDs are 1 x 0.5 x 0.45 mm. The entire AURORA IIS solution weighs less than 1 gram and consumes under 100 mW of power, delivering exceptional efficiency for next-generation wearable devices.

In a major collaboration, DPVR, one of China's most prominent VR brands, will debut its latest standalone VR model, the P2 Vision, at CES 2025. The P2 Vision incorporates Ganzin's AURORA IIS solutio , enabling precise, real-time eye-tracking capabilities that enhance user interaction, gaze-based control, and immersive experiences.

Visitors to CES 2025 are invited to experience the P2 Vision and Ganzin's innovative eye-tracking technology in action. Live demonstrations will be held at the DPVR booth (LVCC, Central Hall – 15945), where attendees can get a hands-on look at the future of VR interaction. The P2 Vision will also be available for order starting at CES 2025, marking a new era for VR accessibility and functionality.

"The AURORA IIS marks a major breakthrough in eye-tracking technology," said Dr. Shao-Yi Chien, CEO of Ganzin. "Our ultra-compact, energy-efficient solution is tailored to meet the demands of VR, AR, and wearable device manufacturers. We also offer flexible customization of eye camera placement to integrate with our clients' industrial design (ID) requirements."

Ganzin will have a private suite at the Westgate Hotel during CES 2025 . To learn more about our AURORA IIS solution or to schedule a private demonstration, please reach out to our contact listed below.

Media Contact: Martin Lin

Business Development Manager

Ganzin Technology Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]



About Ganzin

Ganzin is a global leader in eye-tracking technology, delivering advanced, compact, and energy-efficient solutions for next-generation wearable and immersive devices. The company's vision is to make human-machine interaction more intuitive and accessible to everyone, enabling smarter and more responsive user experiences for consumers.

About DPVR

DPVR is a leading virtual reality technology company based in China, renowned for its development of user-friendly, high-performance VR headsets. Committed to bringing immersive experiences to the masses, DPVR continues to push the boundaries of VR technology and innovation.

SOURCE Ganzin Technology