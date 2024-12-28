MOVA Announces Launch In Turkey, Marking A New Era In Smart Living Technology.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISTANBUL, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, an emerging leader in the smart living sector, has officially launched in Turkey. Known for its innovative products designed to enhance everyday life, MOVA is committed to transforming how people live, offering a glimpse into a future filled with limitless possibilities. Although a new brand to the Turkish market, MOVA is a sub-brand of the renowned company DREAME, combining cutting-edge innovation with a legacy of excellence.

MOVA's most representative product is S20 Ultra

The S20 Ultra combines cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design, aiming to elevate the user experience to the next level.

The three biggest features are:

Outstanding Cleaning Power

The S20 Ultra has a suction power of 8300Pa*, providing powerful cleaning that does not miss dust, hair, or large foreign substances. and it completely removes dust and dirt from the house through Twin Rubber Brush technology on the carpet,

VibroTurbo

Mopping System that mops the floor with vibration, and RoboSwing Mopping Technology that can clean even the corners.

On top of these, it is equipped with a high-temperature mop washing function of 60°C* to enable hygienic cleaning. (*The data comes from Dreame Lab. Actual performance may vary depending on the real world environment and usage)

Smart Cleaning Strategy

The S20 Ultra has established itself as a smart home assistant beyond a simple robot vacuum.

Advanced path planning (smart path navigation technology, 3DAdaptTM obstacle avoidance) AI-based path design and obstacle avoidance technology, App control (multi-level map, cleaning area customization, room-specific recommendations) allows you to easily set up a customized cleaning plan.

The long battery life of a total of 5200mAh and the Main brush and intelligent morph lifting (7mm main brush lifting, 10.5mm morph lifting) that prevents cross-contamination of the entire house are also smart technologies that will make consumers' lives more convenient.

Auto Robot Maintenance

The S20 Ultra is equipped with a number of automated maintenance features that provide maximum hygiene and convenience while minimizing user intervention.

There are many other products are available on Hepsiburada (



MOVA products have covered over 30 countries and regions around the world.

MOVA has decided to implement a 3-year warranty policy for selected models in all markets starting from early 2025. For robotic vacuum cleaners, the applicable model is E30 Ultra, with other new models to follow.

