Senske Family Of Companies Expands Its Canadian Presence With Two Nutri-Lawn Acquisitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nutri-Lawn Mississauga, founded in 1991 by Cam Hansuld, has been a top performer within the Nutri-Lawn for over 30 years. Under Cam's leadership, the Mississauga team has consistently exemplified the brand's core values and ranked among its best locations. As Cam and his wife, Jean, embark on their next chapter, the Mississauga operation will be integrated into Nutri-Lawn's Toronto Corporate team, ensuring continuity in service excellence.

Nutri-Lawn Fredericton, established in 1998 by Jim Cooper, has achieved consistent growth and success under Jim's dedicated leadership. His focus on fostering a culture of innovation and growth has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Nutri-Lawn brand in the region. The Fredericton location will now operate as a satellite office under Nutri-Lawn's Halifax team, with plans to build upon the strong foundation Jim has created.

"These acquisitions highlight the strength and vision of the Nutri-Lawn brand, as well as the exceptional leadership and teams behind these operations," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "We are delighted to welcome the Mississauga and Fredericton teams to the SFC family as we continue to expand and provide top-tier lawn care services to communities across Canada."

The addition of these two operations underscores SFC's strategic focus on expanding its presence in Canada while remaining steadfast in its mission to foster growth, support team success, and deliver unparalleled customer service across all locations.

Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has added sixteen brands to its portfolio. Senske serves customers in sixteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

