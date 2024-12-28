(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using unsecured Rehoopex 6-Drawer Dressers because they are

unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance and labeling requirements of the STURDY Act and CPSC's implementing regulations, which establish a mandatory safety standard to prevent injury or death caused by clothing or storage units tipping over users, including children.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller Well King International Trading Limited, of China, doing business as REHOOPEX, but the firm has not agreed to recall these clothing storage units or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 2,500 dressers were sold online at Amazon from September 2023 through August and 2024 and the price ranges from $115 to $170 each. The 6-Drawer Dresser was sold in colors white, wood and white/wood combination. The dresser is about 16 inches long by 47 inches wide by 31 inches tall and weighs approximately 84 pounds.

CPSC urges consumers to dispose of or

anchor

the Rehoopex 6-Drawer Dresser to a wall. Do not sell or give away these hazardous clothing storage units.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to

CPSC at

.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit

to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 25-076

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

