Rainfocus Marks Continued Excellence In 2024 With Industry Leadership And Innovation Recognized By Multiple Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire

RainFocus team," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We strive to help our clients create meaningful relationships and grow their businesses by orchestrating impactful content within memorable experiences. Whether it's through innovative customer data strategies, sustainable practices, or seamless execution, we're passionate about delivering more than just results. I'm proud of our success and recognition for these efforts, and I am looking forward to what we'll accomplish with our partners and clients in 2025."

RainFocus' achievements in 2024 included recognition across a diverse range of awards:



Named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: All-In-One Event Management Platforms, Q4 2024 report

Appeared for the fourth time on the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America

Recognized at Adobe Summit for Technology Innovation as the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Partner of the Year

Won Best Conference Technology at the Event Technology Awards , which celebrates remarkable advancements and innovations in the industry

Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Event Technology Platforms

Won the 2024 Sammy Awards Product of the Year for Experiential/Event Marketing, highlighting dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and pushing boundaries

Recognized with several Eventex Awards , including the Eventex People's Choice Awards recognizing CEO JR Sherman as one of The Most Influential People in the Events Industry Named a Bronze Winner by The Stevie® Awards in the annual American Business Awards® for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees

RainFocus' platform powered a record number of events in 2024, supporting enterprise clients across technology, associations, retail, and other industries. From virtual and hybrid conferences to large-scale in-person gatherings, the platform delivered unified data insights, seamless integrations, and personalized experiences that drove measurable business outcomes.

With RainFocus INSIGHT , the company's annual flagship event, on the horizon, the company plans to unveil new platform enhancements that further empower event marketers to harness data for deeper audience engagement. RainFocus remains dedicated to redefining the future of event management through technology, innovation, and partnership.

About

RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data,

RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit .

Additional Resources



Join the conversation with RainFocus on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Visit RainFocus to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere. Learn more .

Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today . Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact:

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus