Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Afina Insurance Advisors, Inc.

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Afina Insurance Advisors (Afina Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Afina Insurance is a property/casualty insurance broker serving clients in greater Chicago. George Van Denend and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Afina Insurance is a highly regarded agency whose niche expertise complements our existing retail brokerage capabilities in the Chicago area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome George and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.