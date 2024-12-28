Pocketnest Announces Canadian Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fintech makes AI-enabled available to Canadian institutions

DETROIT, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pocketnest, the woman-founded financial wellness platform, announces its plans to enter the Canadian market, aligning with the country's financial wellness initiatives.

Canada's National Financial Literacy Strategy, a 5-year plan, aims to create a more accessible and effective financial literacy ecosystem for all Canadians.1 This strategy emphasizes the role of various stakeholders, including the financial services industry, in bringing its plan to life and achieving its objectives.2

"Pocketnest is uniquely positioned to support the Canadian government and financial institutions in bridging the gaps in its citizens' financial wellness," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder of Pocketnest. "Our AI-enabled platform delivers hyper-personalized financial education tailored to individual needs, empowering users to take control of their financial futures."

The fintech sets its sights on the Canadian market on the heels of partnering with LPL-supported wealth management group GenWealth Financial Advisors and the fintech's strategic alliance with CUWealthNext, a credit union service organization holding company.

"Our focus on the Canadian market is a natural evolution of Pocketnest's impact on the financial services industry," said Willis. "We are dedicated to facilitating connections between Canadians and their financial institutions, aligning with the government's objective of enhancing the nation's financial literacy."

Powered by behavioral science and generative AI, Pocketnest provides instant, tailored financial guidance by integrating users' financial data, behavioral tendencies, and preferences.

Pocketnest aims to support Canadian financial institutions in meeting the National Financial Literacy Strategy's goals by providing:



24/7 personalized financial guidance for their community

Enhanced position as a trusted financial partner

Improved ability to meet Millennial and Gen X needs

Competitive differentiation Key client insights driving cross-selling opportunities

Pocketnest plans to be available to Canadian financial institutions in 2025.

Pocketnest, Inc. TM

is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships-while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in

Fast Company's

Innovation by Design Awards .

