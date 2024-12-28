Steve Smith To Lead The American Academy Of Hospice And Palliative Medicine As Interim Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I am eager to support AAHPM. My top priority is to uphold and advance the mission that defines the organization," said Smith. "Together with our dedicated Board of Directors and staff, I am committed to ensuring that we continue to operationalize our new Strategic Plan. Looking ahead, I am excited about new opportunities and look forward to all the events and activities that will afford me the opportunity to meet and connect with members of this great community."

AAHPM is the is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine, nurses, and other healthcare providers. The Academy strives to advance high-quality, equitable, interprofessional hospice and palliative care across all settings.

"We are incredibly grateful to have Steve back in the role of CEO for the next few months," said Board of Directors President, Dr. Vicki Jackson. "He is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge of AAHPM and association management. He is passionate about the field of hospice and palliative medicine and will help us continue our work to move our strategic priorities forward."

The search for a permanent CEO will begin in January and is expected to last through the first half of next year.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

(AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

SOURCE American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine