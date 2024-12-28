Valens Semiconductor Releases Its Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) 2023 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (NYSE: VLN ), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today released its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2023 Report details the Company's progress, commitment, and approach as it looks to advancing a sustainable future.

Valens Semiconductor's mission is to develop leading-edge products that enable robust, ultra-high-performance wired connectivity over simple, cost-effective infrastructure for a variety of markets, including professional audio-video, automotive, industrial, and medical. In automotive,

Valens' solutions contribute to the development of connected vehicle systems, supporting improvements in safety, performance, and the overall driving experience for our customers. Valens' professional audio-video chips drive meeting equity, allowing corporations and education systems to operate in various conditions and locations.



"We are pleased to share Valens Semiconductor's third annual ESG Report, which provides an update on our ongoing commitment to our key ESG initiatives and the progress we achieved in 2023," said Gideon Ben Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "We aim to highlight our commitment to aspects of ESG that are vital to our business and stakeholders. We also promote open dialogue to share updates on our advancements over time. Our connectivity solutions are designed to foster growth that prioritizes social and environmental responsibility."

"Our 2023 ESG Report underscores our dedication to responsible and transparent corporate governance while expanding our business. We are engaged with shareholders, customers and partners to communicate our future progress as we continue to push the boundaries of connectivity, striving to create a better world for our employees, customers, suppliers, investors, and communities," said Moshe Lichtman, Chairman of Valens Semiconductor's Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN ) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit .

