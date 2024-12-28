Grupo Financiero Banorte, Chaired By Carlos Hank-González, Has Been Awarded As Bank Of The Year 2024 In Mexico By The Banker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The Banker awarded Grupo Financiero Banorte for its strength and service in digital banking, thanks to its in and innovation It was also recognized for the increase in the number of transactions from the mobile app in its programmed savings and fund investment services

Grupo Financiero Banorte was recognized as the "Bank of the Year 2024" in Mexico by the prestigious international publication The Banker, based on its results and for its innovation and strength in digital banking, its broad portfolio of services since its implementation, and for incorporating new technologies such as artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, data science and biometric authentication.

Grupo Financiero Banorte's strategy in innovation and technological investment allowed it to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, develop hyper-personalized offers, and remain the best bank in Mexico.

"We are very pleased to win for the fifth time the Bank of the Year Award in Mexico granted by The Banker. We are proud to have 125 years of experience operating in the Mexican market and this recognition distinguishes us as an innovative and cutting-edge financial institution, capable of maintaining its competitive position in the market," said Carlos Hank-González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte.



Marcos Ramírez Miguel, CEO of Grupo Financiero Banorte, stated that "in this new digital era that transforms the way people operate and all their activities, Banorte stands out for its high level of customer service, adapting quickly to the demands of users who seek a personalized and accessible service at any time and from anywhere".

The Banker evaluated the financial strength, profitability and results of more than 5,000 banks.

Participating institutions were rated on their ability to deliver strong financial results and transform challenges into opportunities in an ever-changing business environment.

The Banker, the most important specialized publication for international banking, awards this prize annually, which is considered a standard of excellence. Banorte previously won it in 2022, 2020, 2018 and 2016.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It provides financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest retirement savings fund in Mexico in terms of assets under management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 33,696 employees, 1,177 branches, 11,027 ATMs, 220,237 POS terminals and 17,960 correspondents.

