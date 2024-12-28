(MENAFN) The Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS NET), a US government-funded organization, retracted its recent alert on the famine situation in Gaza after criticism from US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew. The group, which monitors global food crises, had published a report stating that Israel's blockade of Gaza contributed significantly to food shortages in the region. This report cited a UN estimate that 65,000-75,000 people remained in Gaza’s North Governorate as of mid-November.



Lew called the data “outdated and inaccurate,” offering a lower estimate of between 7,000 and 15,000 civilians in the area. The FEWS NET removed the report shortly after the criticism, though an archived version remains available online. Some critics of Israel view this intervention as evidence of US support for Israel's actions, which include the destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and allegations of attempts to depopulate the region.



The ongoing crisis was sparked by Israel's military response to Hamas's incursion into Southern Israel in October of the previous year. South Africa has filed a genocide complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice, with the court issuing an injunction while reviewing the case.



