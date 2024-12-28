Kohat Peace Jirga Finalizes Draft Agreement As Kurram Faces Prolonged Blockade

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kohat: The Grand Peace Jirga convened in Kohat Fort has finalized the draft agreement to restore peace in the Kurram district.

Sources indicate that the jirga, held on Friday with the participation of officials, has nearly completed the agreement between the warring factions. The final decision, including the document's signing, is expected by 11:00 AM today.

As per the proposed agreement, both sides have agreed to surrender heavy weaponry to the authorities. This development is being hailed as a significant step toward reducing hostilities in the troubled region.

On Thursday, relief efforts were carried out in Kurram's Maqbal area, where essential supplies, including medicines, were delivered via helicopter. According to district administration officials, 40 individuals, including patients, were evacuated from the area during the operation.

The region has been grappling with severe disruptions as the main Parachinar-Peshawar highway, the Pak-Afghan border, and several key routes in Upper Kurram remain closed for over two and a half months.

More than 100 villages in Parachinar and Upper Kurram are experiencing acute food shortages, medicines, fuel, and other essentials. The prolonged blockade has led to the closure of hotels and businesses for the past three weeks.

Protests continue across the district, with a sit-in at the Kurram Press Club entering its ninth day. Demonstrations are also ongoing at five other locations, including Sultan, Gosa, and Chinarabad, as residents demand the reopening of routes and restoration of basic supplies.