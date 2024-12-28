عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Views Special-Purpose Vehicles Providing Baku Community Services

President Ilham Aliyev Views Special-Purpose Vehicles Providing Baku Community Services


12/28/2024 1:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed various special-purpose vehicles which will provide communal services in Baku, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109036403


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search