عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heartbreak For J & K As Kerala Win 1-0 To Enter Santosh Trophy Semis

Heartbreak For J & K As Kerala Win 1-0 To Enter Santosh Trophy Semis


12/28/2024 12:03:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) HYDERABAD- Naseeb Rahman rose to the occasion once again as he scored the solitary goal to help Kerala defeat Jammu and Kashmir in the quarter-final of the National football Championship for Santosh Trophy, here on Friday.

Rahman, who scored in the 73rd minute, is now the joint second-highest scorer of the tournament, alongside Tamil Nadu's Lijo K, with seven goals to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, who have reached the tournament's semi-finals for the 31st time, will take on Manipur on December 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala have been a formidable force in this season's Santosh Trophy, arriving at their quarter-finals against Jammu and Kashmir as one of the unbeaten heavyweights of the competition.

With a potent attack, Kerala's team dynamics have allowed them to score an impressive total of 29 goals while their defence has also stood firm, conceding only four times so far.

Read Also J&K Play Kerala In Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final Today J&K Beat Rajasthan, Enter Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final

Facing such a high-performing team, Jammu and Kashmir, under the tactical guidance of former Indian defender and coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, prepared a robust defensive strategy to counter Kerala's aggressive play.

They effectively closed down spaces in the midfield, crucial for disrupting Kerala's build-up play and tightly marked the wingers to prevent them from making impactful runs down the flanks.

The first half thus saw Kerala's players visibly frustrated as they struggled to penetrate the solid defensive setup of Jammu and Kashmir. Even when they did, Jammu and Kashmir's goalkeeper Majid Ahmad was alert and positioned himself perfectly to make timely saves.

Jammu and Kashmir themselves showed flashes of threat. In the 27th minute, Aakif Javaid dashed down the right flank and delivered a cross to Talib Nazir inside the penalty box. Despite having ample time and space, Nazir's shot sailed over the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.

Entering the second half, Kerala intensified their efforts and piled on more pressure on the Jammu and Kashmir defence. Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when a defensive mistake by Jammu and Kashmir provided Kerala with a golden opportunity.

Joseph Justin delivered a cross that the defenders failed to clear effectively, allowing Rahman to take control with his chest.

Rahman showed his composure and striking ability by firing a decisive volley past the goalkeeper, putting Kerala ahead.

Jammu and Kashmir rallied to mount a comeback and came close to scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute. A cross from the right was fisted away by Kerala goalkeeper Hajmal S. However, the ball landed at the feet of Shahmeer Tariq, who quickly took a shot, but his effort agonisingly soared over the crossbar.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN28122024000215011059ID1109036335


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search