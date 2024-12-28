عربي


Train Services Suspended On Banihal-Baramulla Section Due To Snow Accumulation

12/28/2024 12:03:35 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended on Saturday due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, railway officials said.

Efforts to clear the track are underway.

Due to heavy snow accumulation on the track and continuous snowfall, train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section will remain suspended up to 1 pm on Saturday, the officials said.

A WDM locomotive along with a snow cutter will be run on the track before the movement of trains resumes, they said.

Kashmir Observer

