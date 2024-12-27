Bengaluru Couple Hires Live-In Maid Via Facebook, Ends Up Losing ₹2.3 Lakh Gold Jewellery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru couple ended up losing jewellery worth ₹2.3 lakh after they posted a advertisement to hire a live-in maid for the house.

Abhijit Deb is an area business manager; his wife is a senior process manager at a work-from-home arrangement. The couple decided to hire a live-in maid so that both of them could devote more time to work, reported Times of India. They posted an advertisement on a page 'Cook and Maid' in the first week of December.

The two also gave their contact number on the Facebook post and received multiple enquiries related to the requirement. "It is the first time we felt the need for live-in help. My wife posted the requirement on a Facebook page named 'Cook and Maid' in the first week of Dec. She gave her mobile number for those interested to contact. Many people called my wife and enquired about the work they needed to do," Deb told by Times of India.

They received multiple calls after posting the requirement of a maid on Facebook page. Later a woman, who claimed to be from Bengal, and presented herself as Devonita Karmakaru, appeared for the job. While she agreed to perform all tasks, she was unwilling to live in their house.

The maid called again after a few weeks and said that she is willing to work as a live-in maid and joined the house on December 11. The couple provided the help with a room to stay and made sure to collect her Aadhaar card.

As per the report, Abhijit left his home for work in morning. While his wife and father were at home along with the maid. In the afternoon his wife went for sleep for some time. After waking up, she couldn't find the house-help at home. To her surprise even the jewellery items were absent from the house.