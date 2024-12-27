Ibovespa Sinks For Third Week As Inflation And Dollar Weigh On Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock ended another week in the red. The Ibovespa fell for the third consecutive week as inflation concerns and a stronger dollar pressured equities.



Investors reacted to new economic data and global market trends. The benchmark Ibovespa closed down 0.67% at 120,269.12 points on Friday. This decline brought the weekly loss to 1.5%.



Since the start of December, the index has dropped 4.3%. These figures reflect growing unease among investors about Brazil's economic outlook. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE released the IPCA-15 inflation preview for December.



It showed a 0.34% increase in consumer prices. This marks a slowdown from November's 0.62% rise. However, the year-to-date inflation rate climbed to 4.71%, up from 4.35% last month.



The inflation data came in below market expectations. Analysts had predicted a monthly increase of 0.45% and an annual rate of 4.82%. Despite the lower-than-expected figures, economists remain cautious.







They point to persistent upward pressure on food prices and concerning trends in service costs. Currency markets added to the downward pressure on stocks. The Brazilian real weakened against the US dollar.



In addition, the greenback rose 0.24% to close at 6.1926 reais. This capped off a 2% gain for the dollar in the holiday-shortened trading week.

Brazil's Currency and Market Outlook

The real's depreciation occurred even as the dollar showed weakness against other major currencies. This divergence highlights specific concerns about Brazil's economic and political situation.



Investors continue to monitor developments closely. However, these market movements reflect broader economic challenges facing Brazil. Policymakers must balance inflation control with efforts to stimulate growth.



The central bank's decisions on interest rates will play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment going forward. As 2024 draws to a close, investors remain cautious about Brazil's economic prospects.



The Ibovespa's recent performance suggests ongoing uncertainty. Market participants will closely watch upcoming economic data and policy decisions for signs of improvement or further challenges ahead.

MENAFN27122024007421016031ID1109035872